|
|
Dorothy Jeanne Bridenstine
Newton - Jeanne passed from this life on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, 2019, in Newton. A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 220 N 2nd Ave E, Newton, IA 50208. The Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Dorothy Jeanne Watson Bridenstine, 95, was born November 24, 1923, at St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport, the daughter of Myron and Alice (Kuehl) Watson. She spent her childhood years in various cities throughout the country before returning to Davenport.
She married Eugene Bridenstine on November 10, 1945 in Davenport. Jeanne and Gene moved to Newton in 1950 after Gene's graduation from Iowa State University.
Jeanne stayed at home raising five children until she became active in the Democratic Party in Jasper County. She was one of the earliest members of the Iowa Women's Political Caucus and a 65-year member of the Newton League of Women Voters. In 1972, she was elected chairwoman of the Jasper County Democratic Central Committee and retained that position until 1974 when she was elected to four-year term to the Jasper County Board of Supervisors. She served two more terms from 1982 to 1990. She was elected chairwoman during her 1982 term. The Jasper County Court House underwent a major renovation under her leadership. In 1976 she was elected to the Iowa State Democratic Central Committee and served a four-year term. In January 1978 Jeanne and Gene were invited to the White House with other Democrats from Iowa to meet President Jimmy Carter.
Jeanne was a member of Kiwanis and past president of the Newton Noon Kiwanis. She was also a member of Chapter K TTT, the 20th Century Club and a supporter of the Jasper County Historical Society. She was active in several bridge clubs and loved opera. But her greatest rewards in life came from her family and politics.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Eugene. She is survived by four daughters; Ann Auten of Allen, Texas, Sarah (Paul) McCuen of Newton, Ellen Bridenstine of Des Moines and Laura (Jason) Crowley of Urbandale, one son, John (Denise) Bridenstine of Ankeny, twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would especially like to thank her caregivers at Newton Village and special friends Laura Engel, Bob Lane and Linda Klepinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trees Forever, in care of the First Presbyterian Church; 220 N 2nd Ave E, Newton, IA 50208.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019