Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
5201 Urbandale Ave
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
5201 Urbandale Ave
Des Moines, IA
Dorothy Jensen


1925 - 2019
Dorothy Jensen Obituary
Dorothy Jensen

Des Moines - Dorothy Arleen Jensen, 93, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 5201 Urbandale Ave, Des Moines, on Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens.

Dorothy was born on November 25, 1925 in Ida Grove, IA, the daughter of William & Hazel (Dillon) Krick. She graduated from Ida Grove Schools with the class of 1943. She taught in rural schools in Ida County for a few years. She was united in marriage to Robert Louis Jensen on December 27, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made Des Moines their home most of their married life. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, gardening, her flower bed, and reading the newspaper. She was a longtime member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Anita Jensen, of Lincoln, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Helen, Wilma, Marion and Bill. Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
