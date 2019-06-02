Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Colo, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Colo, IA
Dorothy K. Welsh

Colo - Dorothy K. Welsh, 97, of Colo, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colo with Fr. Rick Dagit officiating; family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Colo.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colo.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019
