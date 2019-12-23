|
Dorothy L. Clinton
Des Moines - Dorothy L. Clinton, 94, died Saturday at Ramsey Village Health Center. Services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Dorothy was a World War II veteran, a 1949 Drake University Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate, a former school teacher and a retired postal employee.
Poems and short stories were her passion. She was inducted into the International Poetry Hall of Fame, had several Editor Choice Awards of excellence and was a member of the International Society of Poets. Dorothy was most proud of her invitation from the screen actors and writer's guild for a lifetime achievement award at Milton Berle's 85th birthday party at the Beverly Hilton hotel in 1993. She attended this as her poetry was publicly read.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Moses; brother, Gilbert Randle Jr. and Paul Randle; and sisters, Mildred Ewing and JoAn Greene. Surviving are her son, Jerome B. (Karen); sisters, Patricia Johnson and Christina High; brothers, Thom and Robert Randle; grandchildren, Sterling, Levi, Misty, and Jerome E.; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019