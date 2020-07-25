Dorothy L. "Dee" Dacken
Altoona - Dorothy "Dee" L. Dacken, 79, died at home on July 3, 2020. Visitation is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at the funeral home. Cremation burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Dorothy was born at home in Altoona on March 19, 1941 to John and Norma (Stoermer) Poortinga and graduated from East High School in 1959. She married Donald Dacken in 1960; they were married for over 25 years. Dorothy worked at James W. Bell, Co. in Des Moines until 1972 when she and Don were blessed with a daughter, Darla LeAnn. In 1980 after her daughter was in school full time, Dorothy began a 35 year career at Moss Distributing. She started working in the accounting department and was promoted to the Parts Manager. Dorothy met Robert Lentz through work; their first date was in 1998 and they were engaged that Christmas.
Those left to cherish Dorothy's memory include her daughter, LeAnn (Gary) Oldenburger; grandchildren: Dorothy Faith (Juan) Contreras, Adrian, Miranda, Dylan, Alessandra, Mirabella, Noelle and Owen Oldenburger; great granddaughter, Zina Contreras; siblings: Darrell (Sheila), Dale (Judy), David (Carol) Poortinga, Darlene (Tom) Smith, Delores (Tom) Weisner, Duane (Lettie), Donald and Dean (Tammy) Poortinga; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Don Dacken, fiancé, Bob Lentz; her parents; her brother, Dennis Poortinga; her baby sister, Betty Jean; and her nephew, Michael Poortinga. Additional information www.IlesCares.com
