Dorothy L. Martin
Altoona - Dorothy L. Martin, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. In light of Covid-19 precautions, there will be a private family burial, and later, a public celebration of life.
A lifelong resident of Des Moines, Dorothy attended Wilson Jr. High, East High School, and continued her education at American Institute of Business. Before her retirement, Dorothy worked at Standard Oil Co., the Commerce Commission and the Board of Education. An avid collector, she belonged to both the Lladro and P.B. Moss Societies. Dorothy was a member of Y.E.W.S and the WDM Women's Club. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Dorothy was a loving mother to her son, John (Joni) and daughter, Kathy (Kathy T.), a dear grandmother to Matt, Brian, Wendy, Jamie and Carrie, great- grandmother to 13 and great-great grandmother to 6 adorable children. She was preceded in death by her cherished high school sweetheart, husband John, parents, Rose and Mart and her brother, Harold.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor can be directed to John Stoddard Cancer Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020