Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
2926 Beaver Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Dorothy Lacona

Dorothy Lacona Obituary
Dorothy Lacona

Des Moines - Dorothy Lacona, 93, passed to eternal life Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines.

A lifelong Des Moines resident and graduate of Lincoln High School, Dorothy spent 42 years as lead cake decorator for the original Barbara's Bake Shoppe. Her delicate and artistic touch could be found on delicacies ranging from Barbara's signature Champagne cakes to specialized holiday and birthday cakes. Dorothy took great pride in her craft, often assembling her individualized wedding cakes at the reception to make sure her creations were just perfect for every bride! Dorothy brought her beautiful pastry creations to each and every family event.

Dorothy was just as generous as she was creative. When her sister Josephine died, she graciously accepted guardianship of Josephine's son, Mark, for more than 21 years.

Dorothy is united in Heaven with her parents, James and Teresa Lacona; her siblings: Frank, Josephine, Charles, Rosemary, and Noah; her nephew Jim; and her nieces Valerie, Patty, Lou Ann, and Bernadette. Left to honor Dorothy's memory are several nieces: Christine; God-daughter Annie; Teresa; God-daughter Vanessa; Vickie; God-daughter Teresa; and Linda; and nephews Mark, Frank, Chuck, Jim, and Joe; and multiple great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
