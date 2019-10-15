|
Dorothy Lund
Ankeny - Dorothy (VanDeWal) Lund, 90, a women of faith in Jesus Christ, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Private family services and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sheldahl Cemetery, Suncrest Hospice or Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Slater, IA).
Dorothy was born October 25, 1928, in Leighton, IA to Peter and Gertrude (Steenhoek) VanDeWal. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1946. Dorothy was united in marriage to Dale Lund on May 28, 1949, in Alleman, IA and they welcomed three children: Robert, Diane and Carole. Dorothy was a homemaker and accountant. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Slater.
In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed watching sports with Dale, playing cards (bridge) and quilting. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, cherished attending family events and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children: Robert (Cathy) Lund, Diane (Kent) Kroeger and Carole Lund-Smith; grandchildren: Becky (Chad) Doubleday, Carrie (Jason) Viel, Chris (Angie) Kroeger, Matt Kroeger, Lindsey (Brian) Hannan, Lauren (Ben) Pratt and Zach Smith; six great-grandchildren and one brother, Marion VanDeWal.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale; her parents and two sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ramsey Village and Suncrest Hospice for all the compassion and care Dorothy received.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019