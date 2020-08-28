Dorothy M. Jeffries
Des Moines, Iowa - Dorothy M. Jeffries, age 89, passed away at Mercy Hospice in Johnston on Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of William and Gladys Wiedmann on March 11, 1931.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Tim Jeffries, Terry Jeffries, Tom (Judy) Jeffries, and Sherry (Greg) Davidson; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; siblings, William Jr., Katherine, Irene, and Paul; and longtime companion, Howard Foust.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com