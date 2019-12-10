|
Dorothy M. Tolley
Des Moines - Dorothy Marie Tolley, 83, passed away December 8, 2019 at Kavanagh House.
Dorothy was born July 12, 1936 in Earlham, Iowa to John and Julia Kellow. She retired from EMC in 1995.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Karon (Gary) Bowen, Brenda Pedersen and Helen (Rusty) Parkins; step-daughter, Lori Farrell; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Milo Pedersen; second husband, John Tolley; daughter, Nancy Rawson; son, Milo "Mike" Pedersen, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Evans; and 11 siblings.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019