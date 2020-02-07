|
Dorothy Mae (Janssen) Eltjes
Waukee - Dorothy Mae (Janssen) Eltjes, age 83, of Waukee, IA formerly Ackley, Iowa, was born the daughter of Carl and Etta (Kruger) Janssen on October 2, 1936 on the family farm near Ackley, Iowa. She received her education from the Aplington Community School.
On June 12, 1956 Dorothy Janssen was united in marriage with Lowell (Sonny) Eltjes at the West Friesland Presbyterian Church near Ackley, Iowa.
The couple made their home in Aplington, Iowa and were blessed with four children: Dixie, Lori, Scott, and Chad. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. In 1973 they moved to an acreage just outside of Aplington. Lowell (Sonny) passed away in 1994.
Dorothy was saved through the Bible verse John 5:24 on March 17, 1979 and was in fellowship with the Christians at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.
Through the years, some of her interests included volunteering as a Cub Scout Leader, gardening, cooking, fishing, golfing, and traveling. She also enjoyed selling Avon and working at the Aplington Sale Barn and Mennenga Auctions. What brought her the most joy was when she could do anything with her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy moved to Waukee, Iowa in October of 2012, where she stayed busy with the new friends she made there. After some health issues Dorothy moved to the Edencrest Assisted Living facility in October of 2019, where she resided until her passing into glory on February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lowell, and her sister Shirley.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Scott (Jodi) of Norwalk, Iowa and Chad of Waukee, Iowa; two daughters, Dixie (Randy) of Surprise, Arizona and Lori Dennis of Spirit Lake, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Vietor, Travis Vietor (fiancé Atalia Weaver), Peter Dennis (girlfriend Sally Alquist), Tren Dennis, Nicholas Eltjes, Hana Eltjes, Samantha Eltjes, and Tate Eltjes; two great-grandchildren, Madison Vietor and Gabriella Vietor; three brothers, Calvin (Kristi) of Aplington, Iowa, Dennis (Diana) of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Duane (Mary) of Marshalltown, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 4:30 to 7:00 p.m and Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Committal Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hitesville Cemetery, Aplington, IA followed by a memorial gathering from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19, 2020