Dorothy Mae Ervin
Des Moines - Dorothy Mae Ervin, 87, passed away August 31, 2019 in the Iowa Methodist Critical Care Unit after a brief illness.
Dorothy was born in Hardin County to Chester and Irene (Sash) Ervin on June 8, 1932, the third of seven children. She was raised in Marshall County attending Laurel Consolidated School, graduating in 1950. Dorothy worked for the Job Service of Iowa (now Iowa Workforce Development) for over 33 years until her retirement in June 1994. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, reading, knitting and making bread by hand. She was also noted for her cookies.
Dorothy is survived by two sisters, Rosa Ervin and Cheryl (Ken) Weible, both of Des Moines, 2 nieces, 5 nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Elmer Lee (in infancy) and three sisters, Judy Pauline (in infancy), Minnie Irene Cherney and Mary Helen DeVore, two brothers-in-law, Orville Cherney and Dale DeVore and nephews, Brian DeVore and Kenneth Weible III.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with funeral services following at 1:30 p.m. at the Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Laurel, Iowa at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dorothy's favorite charity the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50313. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019