Dorothy Mae (Coleman) Politte
Dorothy Mae (Coleman) Politte, 100, passed away on April 5, 2020 of natural causes at the Village at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA.
Dorothy was born April 13, 1919 to Henry Steven and Mary Stella Coleman in Racola, MO. She was one of eight children.
Dorothy married Louis James Politte and they resided in Festus, MO. They had three children. She lived in their home until 2008 when she moved to the Village at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA. Dorothy was a homemaker most of her life. She never had a driver's license.
Dorothy was a very caring person who always place the needs of others before her own. She had a feisty personality, and didn't back down to anyone. She left a lasting impression upon anyone that met her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Louis James Politte; her sons James Donald Politte and Larry Gerard Politte; her brothers Ralph Coleman, Foster Coleman, Wilford Coleman, Gene Coleman, Ignatius Coleman, and Joe Coleman; and her sister Eufala.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Charleville of Herculaneum, MO; her grandson Scott (Lisa) Politte of Waukee, IA; granddaughter Sara (Christopher) Colantuono of Festus, MO; grandson John "Travis" (Dhaniela) Charleville of Webster Groves, MO; and great grandson Anthony James Colantuono.
Gratitude and appreciation go to Suncoast Hospice. Very special thanks go to the staff at the Villiage at Legacy Pointe, who made her part of their family for the last twelve years, and for their excellent care.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.
"You know I think I've thought about everything there is to think about."
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020