Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gullion Cemetery
Attica., IA
Dorothy Mallory

Dorothy Mallory Obituary
Dorothy Mallory

Knoxville - Graveside services for Dorothy Mallory, 75, of Knoxville, who passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Center, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 29 at the Gullion Cemetery in Attica.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to Wesley Woods or Alzheimer's Research. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 25, 2019
