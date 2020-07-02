Dorothy Marie Jensen



Dorothy Marie Jensen, 95, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leesburg, Virginia. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Severson of Ames, Iowa, her two children, four grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Laurence Jensen and her two brothers, the late Paul Sturdivant and Jack Sturdivant.



Dorothy was born in Madrid, Iowa on July 25, 1924, to Lillian I. Sturdivant and George R. Sturdivant, the eldest of four children. She graduated from Madrid Community High School and attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, majoring in music. Dorothy married the love of her life, Laurence Jensen, who passed away just over a year ago on May 16, 2019. Dorothy adored Laurence and they were happily married for over 73 years.



For most of their life, Dorothy and Laurence lived near Madrid, Iowa on their farm where they raised two children, Richard and Barbara. Dorothy was a loving mother whose greatest joy in life was her family. She loved and delighted in her grandchildren Alexander, Jayson, Basil and Diana, and cherished her great-grandson Owen.



Family members will remember Dorothy for her artistic spirit, her love for fashion, her quick wit and sense of humor, her piano playing, and her youthful energy that lasted until her final days. A memorial service is being planned for Dorothy to take place later this summer.









