Dorothy May Drummond
Maplewood, MN, formerly of Council Bluffs, IA - Dorothy Drummond, 91, died Monday, June 3, 2019, of congestive heart failure at Maplewood Care Center, where she had been under hospice care for eight months. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines, where the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m.
Dorothy was born in Denison, IA, to Glenn and Carmen (Conery) Cubbage, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from North High School in Des Moines in 1947. Dorothy married Dr. Robert M. Drummond on September 4, 1954 and they celebrated 64 years of marriage before Robert passed away on December 15, 2014. They made their home in Council Bluffs where they raised their two sons.
Dorothy was devoted to her husband, children, family, and her church. She was a prolific reader and always had a book by her favorite chair or on her night stand. She rarely complained and her caregivers enjoyed her sense of humor.
Dorothy is survived by her sons and their spouses, Chris (Tamara Peterson) Drummond of Maplewood, MN and Mark (Debra) Drummond of Balston Spa, NY; grandchildren, Robert (Vanessa) Drummond of Houston,TX, Andrew Drummond of Maplewood, MN and Emily (Brian) Reimers of Kathleen, GA; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Hazel of Houston, TX, and her siblings, Gordon (June) Cubbage, Terry (Margaret) Cubbage, and Elaine Tutor. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Verne Cubbage, Maurine Nelson, and Juanita Nossman.
Memorial contributions may be made to East Side Christian Church, 331 West Bennett Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Online condolences will be welcomed at Iles-Cares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019