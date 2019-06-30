|
Dorothy McCaughey Ketch Maniscalco
Weston, FL - Dorothy McCaughey Ketch Maniscalco died peacefully at home in Weston, Florida on June 20, 2019. Dorothy was the only child of Ralph and Anna Rua McCaughey. She was born on June 14, 1929 in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended St. Ambrose Grade School, St. Joseph Academy, and Drake University. She taught special education in Van Meter, IA, and for the Broward, FL School District. Dorothy married Clifford Ketch on August 7, 1948, and together they brought 7 children into this world… David, Bob, Christina, Kathy, Gunnar (Cliff), Jay (Ralph), and Mary Claire. Dorothy had 15 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren. Clifford and Dorothy lived on the South Side of Des Moines for nearly 25 years. Dorothy and Clifford moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL in 1972. As time passed, Dorothy and Clifford divorced, and both remarried. Dorothy married Richard Maniscalco on November 25, 1983. Through the marriage, she gained 3 more children…John, Louis, and Gina, and 4 more grandchildren. They had a wonderful life together. Dorothy was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church of Davie, FL. She was a devoted Catholic, saying her rosary daily. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford, Kathy Ketch, Mary Claire Ketch, and David Ketch, and grandchildren Z (Richard) and Tim. Dorothy had a terrific, long life and now rejoices with God and family in heaven. She looks forward to the time when we will all be together again. We celebrate her life, and mourn her passing. She will be dearly missed.
Services are to be determined.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:
ST. BONAVENTURE CATHOLIC CHURCH. Address: 1301 SW 136th Avenue · Davie, FL 33325. Church Office. Phone: (954)424-9504. Fax: (954)424-9505
Or your .
Cards of condolence can be sent to:
Richard A. Maniscalco
16141 Blatt Blvd. # 304
Weston, Fl. 33326
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019