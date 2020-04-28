|
Dorothy McCune
Audubon - Dorothy D. McCune, 103, of Audubon, Iowa died April 24, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
She is survived by her children, William J. (Nancy) Moore of Audubon, IA, John L. (Teresa) McCune of Urbandale, IA, Janet L. (Edward) Collins, Anna M. (Phillip) Elmquist all of Audubon; daughter-in-law, Patti McCune of Omaha, NE; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Memorials may be directed to the Good Neighbor Center at 410 N. Park Place, Audubon, IA 50025.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020