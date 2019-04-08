Resources
Des Moines - Dorothy Jean McNew, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. She was born August 20, 1927 in Woodward, Iowa to Herschel and Louise (Storms) Lamb. Her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her nephews, Dennis Nissen, Jerry Nissen, Rocky Nissen, Rick Williams and Fred Williams; nieces, Carol Nissen, Dixie Cunningham and Patty Rose; and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold McNew, father Herschel Lamb, mother Louise Lamb, stepmother Lena Spooner, stepfather Merl Spooner, half-brother David Lamb, half-sister Barbara Nissen, and stepbrother Fred Williams.

According to her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public services held.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 8, 2019
