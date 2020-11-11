Dorothy Moore
Beaverdale - Dorothy Ann Moore, 86 (Dosey or Granny by those who loved her most) of Beaverdale, passed peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6 at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Dorothy was the second child born to Harry and Emma Moberg in Minnesota. She grew up with her 4 siblings, Harry Moberg (Jan), Helen Rule (Jimmy), James Moberg (Clara) & Mary Hultgren (Art). Dorothy Attended private school and graduated from Minnehaha Academy, moving onto Hamline School of Nursing in St. Paul where she would become an RN. Dorothy would soon marry (Richard Campney) where she operated a dairy farm and continued her passion for nursing in Buffalo Center, Iowa. Dorothy found her life in a different direction years later, and ventured out on her own to work at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines as an RN. From there she found herself caring for patients at the VA in Des Moines which is where she met the love of her life, Robert Moore. From this marriage, she gained a step son, Robert Craig Moore (Sandy) and a granddaughter, Lisa Moore/Bear (Bobby). Dorothy spent much of her life, caring for others and never wasting a day worrying about others opinions. Dorothy did things her way, making her a unique and well-loved individual and leaving an impression on every life she touched. She didn't know a stranger and was always for the underdog or the less fortunate. Later in life, Dorothy would spend her mornings at her sister Helens house, enjoying a cup of coffee, reading the paper and catching up on the latest gossip. Dorothy spent her remaining last couple of years at Ramsey Village in Des Moines where she continued to create everlasting friendships especially with staff. Dorothy is preceded in death by her Sister Helen Rule, Step Son Craig Moore, Husband Robert Moore, Brother Jim Moberg, Brother Bill Moberg, and her Parents, Harry & Emma.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Hultgren (Art) of Minnesota, Granddaughter, Lisa Bear (Bobby)of Des Moines and many loved Nieces and Nephews and Great Grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle, Iowa. A celebration of life is to be determined at a later date.
