|
|
Dorothy Nelson
Melcher-Dallas - Dorothy passed away January 19, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher-Dallas. A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Dennis Nelson, Cynthia Smith, Jeffrey (Linda) Nelson, and Suella Thornton; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Nelson.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020