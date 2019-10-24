Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Bondurant Cemetery
Bondurant, IA
Dorothy Pettijohn Gardner


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Pettijohn Gardner Obituary
Dorothy Pettijohn Gardner, 84, of Pleasant Hill, passed away October 18, 2019 of complications following a stroke. Graveside services will be held at 10:30AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bondurant Cemetery, Bondurant, Iowa.

Dorothy was born March 21, 1935 in Des Moines and graduated from East High School. She married Raymond Pettijohn and they made their home in Bondurant. She was a supervisor for Equitable Life Insurance Company and retired after 30 years. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Raymond passed away in 1984.

Dorothy later married Keith Gardner and they moved to Pleasant Hill. They spent their retirement years traveling, watching sports and spending time with family. Keith passed away in 2015.

Dorothy enjoyed reading, getting her hair and nails done and spending time with her family and her Italian Greyhound, Gina.

Dorothy will be missed by her sons, Jeff (Louise) Pettijohn and Brian (Kelly) Pettijohn; three granddaughters and one great grandson; three step children, Randy, Ted and Sharon; four step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; her sister, Clarice J. Lindquist as well as four nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Charlotte Carlson and her husbands, Raymond and Keith.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Lifeline of Iowa in memory of Dorothy. Condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
