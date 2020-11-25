1/1
Dorothy Pinneke
1934 - 2020
Dorothy Pinneke

Des Moines - Dorothy Pinneke, 86, passed away November 20, 2020 at her home.

Dorothy was born January 16, 1934 in Liberty, Iowa to Leland and Fern Carnes. She retired as a medical assistant from Gynecology & Obstetrics, M.D.'s P.C. in 1994, after 22 years. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Dorothy always worried about her family and wanted the best for them. She enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening and working in her yard. She loved looking at family photos, playing bingo on her iPad and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Allen (Marilyn) Beeler, Joyce (Rick) Borchert, Jack (Stacie) Beeler and Linda (Ron) Dickerson; grandchildren, Angela, Alissa, Ricki, Matthew, Dana, Scott, Corey and Kailey; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Carnes; uncle, Jake (Wanda) Weeks; aunt, Louise (Darrell) Condon; dog, Dottie; and a host of extended family left to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Dale Pinneke; brother, Jack Carnes and his wife, Madeleine; sister-in-law, Lyla Carnes; and her longtime companion, Joe Budeslich.

A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Ministries.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
