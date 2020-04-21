Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Reeves


1941 - 2020
Des Moines - Dorothy Reeves 78, of Trinity Center at Luther Park passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Dorothy Maxine Rhodes was born on July 9, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa; she was the daughter of Charles and Velma (McVeigh) Rhodes. On July 31, 1958 Dorothy was married to James Reeves, Sr. in Keokuk. They made their home on the south side of Des Moines where they were active members of Fort Des Moines Presbyterian Church. Dorothy loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed music, singing, flowers, and bingo.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diana (Bill) Bieghler of Des Moines, grandchildren, Amanda (Wade)

Wagoner, Ashley (Adam) Curl, and Jamie (Sarah) Reeves, great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emma, Sam, Hudson, Quinn, Beckett, and Jaxson, sister, Nellie Buntin, and many nieces and nephews.

In death Dorothy rejoins her parents, Charles and Velma Rhodes, husband, James "Jim" Reeves, Sr., son, James "Ed" Reeves, Jr., and siblings, Orabel Meister, Orien Rhodes, George Rhodes, Marieta Garrison, Gerald Rhodes, Mary Norton, Betty Johnson, and Esther McGee.

Due to the state mandates, private funeral services will be held for her immediate family. Dorothy will be buried in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa. The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
