|
|
Dorothy (Legg) Rhoades "Little Dorothy"
Des Moines - Dorothy Rhoades, 75, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Dorothy was born February 9, 1944 to Cleo and Dorothy Legg. She worked at F. W. Means and Printer, Inc. She is survived by her children, Sherman Jr., Kim, Don, and Randy, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, her parents, 5 sisters, 5 brothers, one infant daughter, and a grandson.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4-6PM Friday, October 11. Funeral service will be at 11AM Saturday, October 12, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family in loving memory of Dorothy. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 9, 2019