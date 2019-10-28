|
Dorothy Sanger
Carney - Dorothy Sanger, 89, of Carney passed away October 26, 2019. A funeral will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St., Ankeny) A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd).
She is survived by; 6 children, Mark (Cindy), Guido Jr., Joseph (Toni), Christopher, Janet, and Carla (David) Porter; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp Sunnyside.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019