Dorothy Schatz
Des Moines - Dorothy Tatelman Schatz, 98 years and 7 months, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home. Graveside services (with live streaming) will be Sunday, May 17 at Jewish Glendale Cemetery.
Dorothy was born and raised in Omaha. She lived and worked there until she met the love of her life, Sheldon Schatz, in Lincoln, Nebraska at an AZA convention. Then her home became Des Moines.
Dorothy was a homemaker for many years but when Shelly opened his own insurance agency, she went to work for him and was his secretary (and much more) until they retired.
Dorothy was a member of Tifereth Israel Synagogue. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Mah Jong. She was also a volunteer at the Jewish Senior Life Center.
We want to thank Florence Nicolou for the amazing job she did taking care of Mom these many years. We were blessed to have Mom for so long and she had a great quality of life in large part due to Florence's care.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Michael (Carole) Schatz of San Diego, CA; daughter, Barb (Bob) Deike of Austin, TX; granddaughter, Carlye (Sam) Levine of Austin, TX; Grandson, David Schatz of San Francisco, CA, two Great Grandsons Elliot and Miles Levine and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tifereth Israel Synagogue.
Dorothy's graveside service at Jewish Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, Iowa will be livestreamed on Sunday, May 17, 2020, around 2:00 pm. A link will be shared shortly before 2:00 pm at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 16, 2020