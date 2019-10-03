Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Dorothy Stowell Obituary
Dorothy Stowell

Winterset - Dorothy Stowell, 99, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Azria Health (West Bridge Care & Rehab) in Winterset.

A visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family receiving friends during this time. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
