Des Moines - Dorothy Mae Walter Tuttle, 98, of Scottish Rite Park, passed away on July 20, 2020. She was a dedicated wife, mother, teacher and leader, a caregiver, a survivor, an adventurer and a blessed daughter of her Father God.
She was born on the family farm in Victor, Iowa, December 12, 1921. She traveled to school by horse and buggy. She enjoyed school very much and at an early age found she could sing well. Her parents sacrificed many things so she could have piano lessons and later voice lessons.
After graduating from Victor high school, she attended Teacher's College at Cedar Falls for one year and at the age of 18 she taught at a one room rural school in Iowa County for one year. She felt ill prepared for that challenge of fixing fires, sweeping floors and teaching children from age 6-15 and carrying water in addition to driving 7 miles to get there. She persevered for a year, saved money, and went back to college the following year to earn a 2-year teaching certificate.
From college she went to teach elementary school for 4 years in the Newhall Consolidated School. It was in Newhall where she met David who was home from college waiting to be called to the Navy Air Corp. After he was home for a few months he went off to the service and their courtship was generally by mail.
Dorothy married David Tuttle October 21, 1945 at the Victor (Iowa) Methodist Church and they went to Iowa State University, where she worked as a dental assistant, while he was enrolled in college. From Ames they went to Ottumwa where both of them taught school.
They applied for adoption of a child and in 1951 received a daughter, Marianna. Two weeks later they left for summer school in Greeley, Colorado where David worked on his master's degree and Dorothy took care of their daughter.
In 1952 they moved to Des Moines where Dorothy started substitute teaching. In 1958 they adopted Mark. That summer they went back to summer school in Greeley where David was working on his doctoral program and Dorothy proceeded to finish her undergraduate degree in education.
After doing substitute teaching for 10 years Dorothy began teaching full time in 1962 and taught elementary school at Watrous and Woodlawn schools before retiring in 1985. She had 3 surgeries on one of her kidneys and finally had it removed.
Following her retirement, she traveled throughout the world, joining the Friendship Force on a trip to Taiwan; going to Israel and Egypt, and the Scandinavian countries. She spent numerous years volunteering as a tutor for children through Kiwanis. As a family they vacationed throughout the United States and Canada. Dorothy loved to entertain and had an annual Christmas Eve gathering for more than 40 years.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Golden K, American Family Forum, PEO Chapter KD (50-year member), and volunteered at Methodist Hospital for more than 25 years.
She was a very active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, having been an elder, a deacon, and a member of the choir for many of those years.
Dorothy had a strong devotion to family as evident in everything she did. A loving and compassionate soul, she especially adored her nieces and nephews and all their children! She was always so very polite and gentle and never complained, even in her final days.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, David Chester Tuttle; parents, Edward Albert and Mary Elizabeth (Rinehart) Walter; her sisters, Grace Eleanor Ketterling, Thelma Kathleen Leimberer, and her brother, Ralph Orville Walter. She is survived by daughter, Marianna (Tuttle) Hall and son, Mark Tuttle, both of Des Moines. Other survivors include her brother-in-law, Dale Grovert; nieces and nephews, Stuart Grovert, Gayle Berryhill, Gerald (Jane) Ketterling, Gene (Jo Ann) Ketterling, Mary Sather, Clyde (Earlyne) Leimberer and all their children and grandchildren who she treated as her grandchildren.
A very special thank you goes to the nursing staff at Scottish Rite Park for the excellent care and compassion they provided!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blank Children's Hospital, Youth Homes of Mid-America, or Hope Ministries - Door of Faith.