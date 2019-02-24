Dorthy Pfrimmer Hubbard



Van Meter - On Saturday, February 16, after a 6-year battle with dementia, Heaven's gates opened to welcome Dorthy Jean Hubbard. She was 84 years old. Dorthy was born September 4, 1934 to George and Loy (Hall) Pfrimmer in Lucas County, Iowa. The family moved to Boone, Iowa a few years later.



Dorthy married Oris Hubbard on November 8, 1953 in Boone. They moved to Van Meter, Iowa in 1958 and started a family. She was a homemaker when the kids were school age then had a home cleaning business until she retired.



Dorthy loved to garden and tend to her flower beds. She enjoyed being active in her church. She taught Sunday School, served on different committees, and helped coordinate Kids Shopping Day during the holidays. She loved being a Grandma as well.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the administration and staff at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa for the love and care Dorthy received in their memory care unit. They really do live their mission: "Caring with Respect and Dignity in a Loving Christian Community".



Dorthy is survived by her three sons: Kelly (Jenny) Hubbard, Fort Collins, CO; Kirk (Karen) Hubbard, West Des Moines, IA; Kris (Marykim) Hubbard, Sycamore, IL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; all 9 of her siblings; and her husband.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 26 at the Van Meter United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial gifts can be directed to Spurgeon Manor or the Van Meter United Methodist Church music department.



Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Urbandale. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com. Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019