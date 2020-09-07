Douglas Allen
Urbandale - Douglas Dean Allen, age 58, went to be with the Lord on September 4th, 2020. Doug passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.
Doug was born on January 10th, 1962 in Des Moines to Darrell and Marlys (Peterson) Allen. He was preceded in death by his father (2015). He was a lifelong Urbandale resident and a graduate of Urbandale High School and Iowa State University. Doug was happily married to Maureen (Roberts) Allen on June 2nd, 1984.
Doug will be sadly missed by his wife, Maureen, and two sons Nicholas Dean and Derek Bernard. Nick resides in Sarasota, FL with his expecting wife, Lindsay (Campbell) Allen and son, Carter Dean (2). Derek resides in Washington D.C. with his wife, Abigail (Robertson) Allen and their newborn daughter, Annalisa Joy.
He is also survived by his mother, Marlys, and his two sisters, Kerry McGuire and Connie Howat. He will also be remembered by seven nieces and nephews and a vast number of other family members and close friends.
He was a lifelong member of Westchester Evangelical. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Iowa State Cyclones and Minnesota Vikings, and loved to play golf and billiards.
A memorial service will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Westchester Evangelical Church. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the church is limited to family only. You may send condolences or share a story about Doug to Maureen, Nicholas and Derek at Maureen.L.Allen2020@gmail.com
Please go to Dyamondmemorial.com
for the live link to celebrate Doug's life with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Maureen Allen c/o Dyamond Memorial, 121 SW 3rd Street Ankeny, IA 50023 to establish an education fund for Doug and Maureen's grandchildren.