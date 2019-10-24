|
Douglas Allen Askew
Douglas Allen Askew passed away unexpectedly from pneumonia on October 3rd, 2019, in Denver, CO
Doug was born to Al and Alice Marie Askew on July 30th, 1945 in Dodge City, KS. He attended high school at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, IA. Upon graduation in 1963, he enlisted in the Navy, and attended Naval Nuclear Power School. He was then deployed on nuclear submarines in the Pacific. Later, Doug had a career as a real-estate assessor for Polk County.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his wife Jan, daughter Emily, and his grandchildren Holden, Sam, and Delia. He could usually be found listening to jazz and watching the Cubbies or the Royals.
Doug was proceeded in death by his parents Al and Alice Marie. He is survived by wife and life partner of 35 years Jan Burlingame Falk. His daughter Emily (Frahm-Askew) MacFarland (Patrick). Sister Pamela Buster (Alan), brother Thomas Askew (Karen). Grandchildren Holden, Sam, and Delia MacFarland. Stepchildren Jeff Falk, Amy (Falk) Middlekauff (Lee), Robyn Falk (Randy). Step grandchildren Brittney Reed, Torin Cason, Connor and Grace Middlekauff. Many nieces, nephews, and friends. And his beloved kitties Max, Mimi, and Moe
Please join us in a celebration of Doug's life June 6th, 2020 at 2pm at the First Unitarian Church, 1800 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, Ia. With a baseball game in honor of Doug to follow at Raccoon Valley Little League in Des Moines, Ia. Bring your glove to play, or simply cheer from the stands.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to Wild Blue Cats 5975 Burgess Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80908, or St. Joseph's Indian School 1301 N. Main St. Chamberlain, SD 57325 charity in Doug's honor.
Special thanks to the ICU team of doctors and nurses at Presbyterian St. Luke's in Denver, Co. And the surgeons who operated on Doug to remove cancer. We are forever grateful for your care.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019