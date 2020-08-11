1/1
Douglas Byron Smith
1954 - 2020
Douglas Byron Smith

Des Moines - Douglas Byron Smith, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Iles-Westover Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 2:45 p.m. CST Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Doug's obituary to join in the service. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday at Westover Chapel prior to the service. Masks are encouraged but optional.

Doug was born October 15, 1954, in Des Moines, IA, to Virgil and Violet (Ault) Smith, graduated from Southeast Polk High School, and served in the Iowa Army National Guard. He joined the Polk County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff in 1974 until retiring in 2006. Doug married Debra Kay Buttrey on June 21, 1980, and they had three daughters, Alyssa, Chaundra, and Brenna.

Doug enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid fisherman, loved being on his boat, taking road trips on his Harley, and watching the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was passionate about woodworking, creating masterpieces for his family. One of his highlights later in life was providing "Papa Doug Day Care" for his four grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his three daughters, Alyssa (Warren Holder) Smith of Adel, IA, Chaundra (Austin) Sapienza and their children, Taylyn and Aracella of Johnston, IA, and Brenna (Brian) Delker and their children, Gage Douglas, Kolbe Lee, and baby girl due in September, of Ankeny, IA; step son, Michael Moore of Altoona, IA, his siblings, Terry (Sharyl) Smith of Apache Junction, AZ and Mary Ann (Fred) Smith of Mesa, AZ; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Bonnie Wagner and Kay Vos; and his nephew, William "Bill" Jennings.

Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint at Home Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

Our Dad went out with the storm on Monday morning at 11:02 a.m., as the hospice team gave the last prayer, the wind howling, lights flickering, and the sirens sounding. Dad went out with a bang riding the waves of wind to Heaven.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
