Douglas Dean Wieck
Des Moines - Douglas Dean Wieck, 86, died of natural causes at the Iowa Veterans Community Living Center on April 30, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.
Interment will be at 11am on June 13th, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery (34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, IA 50003) with a memorial immediately following at the Van Meter American Legion Post 403 (910 Main St., Van Meter, IA 50261).
Doug was born to Erwin and Alice Wieck in Des Moines, IA. A student of North High School in Des Moines, he later graduated from high school in California before being drafted into the US Army and served active duty during the Korean War - receiving an honorable discharge.
Doug's career was primarily as a homebuilder and spent free time playing tennis, skiing, playing cribbage. Upon retirement Doug continued to reside in the home he built in 1976.
He is survived by his three children and four grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019