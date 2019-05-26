|
Douglas Duane Hoffman
Adel - Douglas Duane Hoffman, 53, passed away May 23, 2019. Cremation has occurred and there will be no services.
Doug was born October 10, 1965 in Des Moines, IA to Betty (Clatt) and Duane Hoffman. He graduated from high school in spite of his Down Syndrome. He was a resident of Progress Industries for most of his adult life until a recent move to Adel Acres.
Doug enjoyed bowling and playing pool with his friends and eating at Village Inn or Subway. Though Doug had his cantankerous moments, he was a happy person, funny, and all around great guy. He was a fan of the Knight Rider show, Elvis, Michael Jackson, and the Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his sister, Debra Ann Lane and her family. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019