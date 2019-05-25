|
|
Douglas Hafford Wood
Sequim, WA - Doug Wood, 74, Sequim, WA, formerly of Des Moines, passed away peacefully May 15, 2019, in hospice at home in Sequim, WA.
He was born May 30, 1944, in Trenton, MO, to Hansel T. Wood and Mary Lucy Hafford Wood. The family lived in Trenton during World War II where his parents grew up and his grandfathers worked for the Rock Island Railroad.
Moving to Des Moines in 1947, he attended Hanawalt School, Callanan Junior High and in 1962 graduated from Roosevelt High School where he lettered in basketball, football and track. In 1964, he earned an AA at Kemper Military School and played basketball. While attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, he joined Sigma Nu Fraternity. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1966, Doug excelled and was selected for Officer Candidate School. In Vietnam for 11 months, he earned a Bronze Star, was wounded by an IED and exposed to Agent Orange. Doug's combat service led to his medical discharge in 1973 and the health conditions that caused his death.
In 1966, Doug married Jane Frey of Pender, NE. This union produced Steven and Andrea who were born during Doug's Army service and primarily grew up in Colorado Springs. Following service as a military policeman, Doug earned a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice in 1975 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for Burns Security and then purchased and operated a Colorado Springs roller skating rink that permitted Andrea to compete in national speed skating championships and Steven's roller hockey team to win national championships. Next, Doug excelled as a computer salesman.
Moving to Woodland Park Colorado, he worked as a Cripple Creek casino manager where he met Abbie Lynn Rogers. In 2004, Doug and Lynn married and traveled by RV extensively and happily in the western U.S. and to Alaska. Lynn was Doug's loving and diligent caretaker during his final years.
Doug and his family thoroughly enjoyed skiing and relaxing at his Vail and Avon, CO, condos. Doug lived his final months by having loving family members come to Sequim to enjoy his alert mind, fun wit and courageous efforts to visit tourist sites, RV gatherings and restaurants.
Doug is survived by his wife Lynn of Sequim, former wife Jane, children Andrea (Michele), Steven (Shannon) and grandchildren Brenden and Stephanie all of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by Lynn's son Jeff Rogers who lived with the couple and permitted them to live independently in Sequim. Other survivors are Pat Rogers (Stephanie and their son Sage) of Camas, WA. Doug's brother Hank resides in Des Moines, IA. Doug's nieces Susan (Liam) live in Milwaukee with 3 daughters and Caddy (Dickson) in Richmond, VA, with a son. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has occurred and a scattering of ashes in the Colorado mountains and Peugeot Sound will occur after Lynn passes away. On May 26th from 11:30 to 2:30, a celebration of life and noon service will occur at Hillside Gardens, 1006 Institute Street in Colorado Springs, CO. On May 30th, Doug's birthday, Lynn will host a celebration of life at the Diamond Point RV Park in Sequim, WA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are invited to Veterans of Foreign Wars, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 and , call 800-805-5856.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 25 to May 26, 2019