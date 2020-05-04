|
|
Douglas J. MacKinnon
Des Moines - Douglas J. MacKinnon, 89 died May 4th, 2020 at Kavanaugh House in Des Moines. Douglas was born on December 19th, 1930 in Battle Creek, MI. to Alexander and Ella MacKinnon. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2020, at 1 pm at Westover Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Doug Moved to Des Moines in 1948 from Mt. Vernon, NY. He entered the United States Marine Corp in 1951 and was wounded in action, he was a Purple Heart Recipient. After recovering, he attended American Technical School in Des Moines graduating in 1953 with an FCC License and Telegrapher endorsement. That same year he joined KIOA Radio and began a long career in Radio. He began his career as an Engineer and changing in 1957 to Disc Jockey in the Midwest Market. Doug took some liberties and had a program that many teenagers stayed up at night to hear. The element of the unexpected was always present on his shows. He moved to morning personality in 1959 and became one of the original "KIOA Good Guys" and garnered number 1 ratings in his time slot for over a decade until July 1964. He hit the road and work for Radio Stations in Indianapolis, Omaha, Denver, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, and Minneapolis. He enjoyed the privilege of being Master of Ceremonies show for the Beatles, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Roy Clark, and Neil Diamond. He was inducted in the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. In addition to his years on the air, he was also Editor/Publisher of Iowa Scene Magazine. He sold the Magazine and retired in 1993. Doug was also a proud member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 777.
Doug is survived by his children Don MacKinnon (Leslie) of Myrtle Beach, SC., Kathleen MacKinnon (Randy) of Des Moines, Peggy Thomas of Grimes, Brian MacKinnon (Kathy) of Ankeny, Craig MacKinnon of Des Moines, Laura Astengo of Urbandale, and Chris Wright (April) of Worthing, UK. His is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and his beloved Bassett Hound Heidi. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Lou, his parents Alexander and Ella, his sister Peggy Rayborn and brother Don MacKinnon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ARL. Online condolences and a live stream of services will be available at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 6, 2020