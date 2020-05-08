Services
Douglas K. Livy Obituary
Douglas K. Livy

Ames - Douglas K. Livy Jr. age 74 of Ames, Iowa died on May 7, 2020 at Bethany Manor in Story City, Iowa. Due to federal and state guidelines for COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Doug was born in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Douglas K. and Nora (Neafie) Livy. He started his education at Birmingham, MI, attending Seaholm High School until his junior year when his family moved to Kansas. Doug graduated from Shawnee Mission North in Kansas and went on to Kansas State College. Doug married Wendy Calderwood on June 22, 1968 in Traer, Iowa the couple made their home in Ames where Doug and Wendy owned and operated Quality Motors of Ames for 24 years retiring in 2013. Doug was a member of the Independent Auto Dealers Association, where he was President, Secretary, and Chairman of the Board, the National Independent Auto Dealers Association, nominated for the "Dealer of The Year in 2009" and volunteered at the Ames History Museum.

Doug is survived by his wife Wendy Livy of Ames, a brother and sister-in-law, John and Dar Livy of Dawsonville, GA; sister-in-law Maralyn Burkhart of Fort Madison, IA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Ruth Calderwood of Traer, IA; step-sister Kate Harper of Mullett Lake, MI; cousin Maggie Hunt of Divide, CO; cousin Mary W. Shelly of Bloomfield Hills, MI and 12 nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dan Livy, sister-in-law Dori Livy.

Memorials may be directed to Ames History Museum or Bethany Manor.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020
