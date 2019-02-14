|
Douglas Kruse
Grinnell - Douglas William Kruse, 74, of Grinnell, left this earth to be with God on February 11, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 18th at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grinnell. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with military honors 15 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Joel G. Koepp will officiate. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with the Kruse family present from 2:00 to 5:00 Sunday afternoon to greet family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Doug Kruse Memorial Fund where all donations will be distributed among several places in the Grinnell Community.
For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 14, 2019