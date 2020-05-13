|
Douglas Schroeder
Urbandale - Douglas Alan Schroeder, 78, passed away on May 10, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, IA. A celebration of life in Des Moines will be held at a later date with family and friends.
At an early age, Doug displayed a strong work ethic, which led to him working part-time at John Morrell Meat Packing Company while working at Hy-Line International. During these years, he also worked overnight security for "The Bud Tent" at The Iowa State Fair. His passion for The Iowa State Fair would lead to Doug being a business partner with "The Bud Tent" and later "The Depot." After 60 plus years working and with partnerships with both State Fair businesses; Doug remained with "The Depot" until his passing.
Doug enjoyed drag racing as a young adult, fishing in Canada, hunting, and traveling to watch the Iowa State Cyclones play. He also loved being social with family and many friends. Doug was a master of fixing things and always had the right tools to get the job done.
Doug was loved and is survived by his children; Steve Schroeder of Des Moines (and his children; Brittney and Bailey), Jon Schroeder of Des Moines (daughter Kaylee), Stefanie (George) Garvis of Woodburn (and their children George and Gwen), Brandon (Chelsey) Schroeder (and their child Nash). Also surviving are two great-grandchildren (Quentin and Mari) and many other extended family members and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his mom, La Verne Schroeder.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. www.sliningerschroeder.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020