Winfield Funeral Home
202 E. Washington St.
Knoxville, IA 50138
(641) 842-5126
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Indianola, IA
Douglas Shivvers


1939 - 2019
Douglas Shivvers Obituary
Douglas Shivvers

Indianola - Douglas Wesley Shivvers, age 80, of Indianola, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after enjoying a rich life of learning and sharing, loving and laughter, unions with family and friends, and his deep connections with both science and God.

Douglas was born on January 11, 1939 in rural Marion County, Iowa, the son of Woodrow and Martha Shivvers. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and earned his PhD in Bacteriology from Iowa State University.

Douglas was united in marriage to Carol Gee on July 28, 1963 in Denver, Colorado. They were blessed with two children, Damon and Dianna, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage before Carol's passing on December 6, 2014.

Douglas had passions for many things: cooking and sharing fabulous meals with family and friends; growing about every flower and tree imaginable; raising grapes to make his own wine; searching for mushrooms; hiking the mountains of Colorado; photographing nature and loved ones; geological explorations and studying the sciences; Shaggy Dog Stories; explorations and made up games with grandchildren; teaching from his wisdoms; mending spirits; Theology; sharing guiding principles; loving his family. He has been an active member in various church families, most recently at Good Shepherd in Knoxville and Redeemer Lutheran in Indianola. He has been instrumental in helping parishioners with the study of and connections in his Christian Faith.

A funeral service was held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Indianola, IA. Following service, a luncheon was held at the church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Damon (Kari) Shivvers of South Carolina, and Dianna Shivvers of Colorado; brother, Melvin (Linda) Shivvers, sisters, Kathy Cable and Barbara (Ted) Schnell; four grandchildren, Lauren (Shane) Joyce, Kyra (Grady) Duncan, Alia (Noah) Swygert, and Arin Shivvers; also three great-grandchildren, Elsie, Theodore, and Winston.

Douglas is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Shivvers; and parents, Woodrow and Martha (Sherwood) Shivvers.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019
