Douglas W. Jackson
Clive - Douglas W. Jackson, 67, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Gloria Dei at 2:30 p.m. with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Doug was born in Corning, Iowa on February 22, 1952, son of Bradford and Ruth Jackson. He later moved with his parents to the family farm outside of Creston. He graduated from Creston High School in 1970. After high school, he headed off to Drake University where he received his BSBA with a major in Finance in 1974 and his MBA in 1975. During his time at Drake, he also joined the Air National Guard.
On July 18, 1987 he married Carol Behnke, the love of his life. Together in 1991 they were blessed with their daughter Meredith. Doug enjoyed spending quality time with his loving family, whether it was at home relaxing or traveling the world.
Doug achieved a world-renowned career as a Commodity Broker and VP for the international division of Intl FCStone. Doug was a titan in his industry and well respected worldwide for his insightful perspectives and analysis about the grain markets in his daily wires and on the "Market to Market" TV program on IPTV.
Surviving are his mom, Ruth Jackson formerly of Creston, Iowa, his wife Carol Behnke Jackson of Des Moines, Iowa and daughter Meredith Jackson of Denver, Colorado. Doug was preceded in death by his father Bradford Jackson.
Doug was a loving and devoted husband and father. He always will be remembered for his quick wit, loving heart, spectacular knowledge of history and world events, classy taste and his strong but quiet faith.
Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to Mayo Clinic with the gift designated for brain cancer research (www.mayoclinic.org/development).
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019