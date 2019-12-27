|
|
Doyce Blomquist
Adel - Doyce Marvin Blomquist, 71 of Adel, IA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A visitation will be held Friday January 3, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel with a masonic service beginning at 7pm. A celebration of Doyce's life will be Saturday January 4, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Country Lane Lodge with a short service beginning at 1pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel.
Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com. Please see the Caldwell Parrish website for the full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019