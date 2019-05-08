|
Doyle Gripp
Chariton - Services for Doyle Gripp will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery.
Doyle passed away May 6, 2019 at the age of 89. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Irene; his daughters: Susan (Chuck)Huttinger and Laura (Todd) Shelton; 7 grandchildren: Alexis (Brian) Davis, Caitlin Smith, Caroline Huttinger, Erich Huttinger, Emily Shelton, Cooper Shelton, and Bailey Shelton; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceding him in death were his siblings: Merrill Gripp and Darlene Huston.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019