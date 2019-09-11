|
Duane A. Hobbs
Victor - Duane Hobbs, age 65 of Victor, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor and his family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A private family interment will be held at Victor Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be designated to the Duane Hobbs Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347.
Duane Allen Hobbs was born on June 28, 1954 in Grinnell, Iowa and his parents were Carl Carter and Marlene Katherine (Wheeler) Carter. He was raised in the Hartwick and Chelsea areas respectively and graduated from HLV High School in Victor with the class of 1973. Following his education, Duane worked for Dick Watts Construction in Marengo.
Duane was united in marriage to Vicki Elaine Mohr on August 23, 1975 at the Victor United Methodist Church. The couple was blessed with a son, Jamie and a daughter, Jill. They resided and raised their family in Victor and Duane was a longtime employee of 36 years at Victor Manufacturing.
Duane was an outdoorsman who loved going hunting and trapping. He was a talented carpenter and was very mechanically inclined; one who could fix most anything. His family meant everything to him, and he enjoyed taking them to Iowa State and Chicago Cubs games. He will be remembered for being stubborn, a hard-worker, loyal, a sports enthusiast and memorabilia collector, and as a family man.
Duane is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki Hobbs of Victor; son, Jamie (Kameron) Hobbs of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and children, Gabriela, Jack, Danika, and Devan; daughter, Jill (Ryan York) of Guernsey, Iowa and children, Alexis and Brock; his mother, Marlene Carter of Brooklyn, Iowa; sister, Kathy Hash of Brooklyn; his aunts, uncles, niece and nephew; his dog, Charlie; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Carl, his grandmother; mother and father-in-law; and his aunt and uncle.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019