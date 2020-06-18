Duane Auten
Altoona - Duane Auten, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 29, 2020. He was born in Grant City, Missouri, on June 26, 1940, the son of Arthur (Pete) and Florence Auten.
Duane moved to the community of Altoona in 1972. He was one of the founding members of Adventure Life Church, an active member with the Altoona Lions club, he enjoyed volunteering in multiple community events and was a member of Altoona's early volunteer fire department. Duane especially enjoyed sharing his gardening tips and secrets and had a special gift for growing and caring for a variety of plants.
Duane enjoyed traveling throughout the US to visit and celebrate with his family and friends especially in Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Donita "Doni" Auten; Jodie West (Dave), Kevin Auten, Angela Hennigar (Mitchell), Steve Rehms (Jackie) and Robert Rehms (Lisa). Grandchildren: Joshua Davenport (Erin), Brittney George (Kurt), CJ Lane, Mason Auten (Alyssa), Chelsea Rehms, McKenzie Reber (Zack) and Krystal Rehms. Great Grandchildren: Kaiden and Jayson Davenport, Zoey George, and Ella Auten.
Duane is also survived by siblings, Vivian Coleman, Virginia Robison and Leslie Auten (Tama) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Pete and Florence, brother Ralph and sister Vera Hamblin.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Adventure Life Church, 1700 8th Street SW in Altoona. There will be a special Balloon send off beginning at 6:15pm from the church parking area.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you send donations in Duane Auten's name to Altoona Lions Club, 2401 8th Street Court SW, Altoona, IA 50009 or the Alzheimer's Association, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.