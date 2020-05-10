|
|
Duane Edward Twining
Grimes - Duane Edward Twining 78 passed peacefully Friday, May 8th 2020. Duane was born September 10th, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to George and Kathryn Twining. Prior to his retirement, Duane worked for Manatts Inc. previously GNA Concrete until he retired in 2016.
Hurricane, as he was known by his many friends enjoyed traveling in his motorhome. His most memorable trips were driving his motorhome to the southern part of the Yucatan where he camped with friends on the edge of the jungle with the beach 50 paces away and caravanning with his brother and sister-in law, George and Jeanne to Keno Bay, Mexico.
He loved skiing in Montana, camping with friends at Saylorville, and was an avid motorcyclist. Duane could be seen riding his Harley around town or at any of the local bike nights. Duane was passionate about racing, he attended countless races including NHRA, Nascar, Stock-car and motocross. His favorite was American Flat Track Motorcycle racing. Duane spent the winter months in Lake Havasu City, Arizona playing golf, riding his Harley and was a proud member of the Havasu Hang Over Gang (Hell Ya!).
Duane was proceeded in death by his parents Katie and George, his brothers Danny, George, Cal, and daughter-in-law Sherri Twining (Lyness). Duane is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy Twining, daughter Caryn Twining (Marco Smith), son Ryan Twining, daughter Stephanie Bedford-Hobbs (Steve), son Riley Bedford (Jaeme), and sister Karolyn Powell (Dick). Duane also leaves behind 7 grandchildren he loved very much, many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends he considered family.
A private burial service will be held Wednesday, with a Celebration of Life gathering later this summer as permitted. Duane loved parties and his family will make sure he has one more. Memorial contributions may be sent to the family in loving memory of Duane at PO Box 732, Grimes, IA, 50111.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 12, 2020