Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Duane G. Caskey

Duane G. Caskey Obituary
Duane Gail Caskey of Ames Iowa, formerly of Redfield Iowa.



Due to Federal and State guidelines of Covid-19 the family is choosing to do a graveside at later date.



It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the sudden passing of our beloved Duane, on April 9th, 2020, at the age of 83.

Duane was born on April 8th, 1937. He lived on a farm outside Indianola through his high school years. He served in the Army Reserves. In 1958, he married Virla Sheldon, and they had two daughters. He started his career in the lumber business as a carpenter. In 1974 they moved to Redfield to open a lumber yard. Duane was very active in the community, serving at various times as fireman, city councilman, Lion's Club member, volunteer at the legion breakfast, and member of Redfield Development. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing cribbage, having coffee with friends, telling stories and jokes, and being ornery. He never met a stranger.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald Caskey, sister Ardith Larson, and three infant siblings.

He is survived by his wife Virla, sister Marie Theobald, and brother David (Carolyn), Caskey, his daughter Diane (Kim) Combes, with children Nicole (Kelsey) Tengan, Matt Combes, Jose Combes, Destiney Combes, Jordan Combes, Logan Combes; and his daughter Carol (David) Putz with children Erin (Jared) Beckham, Makenzie Putz, and Molly Putz. Also survived by six great-grandchildren Justin, Oliver, James, Elijah, Silas, and Camila and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
