Duane Gregg

Duane GreggUrbandale - Duane Lawrence Gregg passed away on September 19, 2020 in Urbandale, Iowa at the age of 93.He was born in Hiawatha, Kansas on December 23, 1926 to Albert and Margaret Gregg. He graduated from Hiawatha High School and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18. Following his service in the Navy, Duane attended Kansas State University where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and several honorary engineering societies. He received his degree in Industrial Engineering.Following graduation from KSU, Duane taught Industrial Arts at Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas for 13 years. Following his teaching career, Duane took a job as an assistant editor for Better Homes and Gardens magazine at Meredith Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa. Duane held several executive positions at Meredith over his 25-year career and was Executive Director of Editorial Services at the time of his retirement in 1989.A life long learner with many talents and hobbies, Duane made beautiful furniture, built several houses, restored over 35 antique and classic cars, was an avid flower gardener, and later in life discovered his interest in visual arts producing many beautiful pieces in pastels. Duane was a very active leader for many years at his home in the Deerfield Retirement Community.Duane married Corinne Elizabeth Holm of Manhattan, Kansas in June, 1951. They were together until her death from cancer in 2007. Duane married June Malliet in September, 2018. He is survived by his wife, June; son, David of Kirkland, Washington; granddaughter, Mackenzie; grandsons, Nathan (Lydia) and Joseph, and their mother Lucy Goodson; a brother, Vaughn Gregg and his wife Rachel of Wichita, Kansas; June's children: Dianne (Bill), Dan (Catherine) and Patrick along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Corinne, son Kent, and sister Gwen.Memorial Service and burial will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Deerfield Lifespace Foundation, Des Moines Civic Center or Des Moines Symphony.