Duane K. Ahrens
West Des Moines - Duane Keith Ahrens, 83, of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Duane was born June 25, 1937 in Sutherland, Iowa to Edmond and Nellie (Stanton) Ahrens.
In 1955, Duane graduated as valedictorian from Sutherland High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and received his BA degree from Buena Vista College, Storm Lake, Iowa in 1964. He married Mary Ann Painovich on June 11, 1966 at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
He received his MA in Counseling from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado in 1971. Duane was a nationally certified counselor, having his MA +30 hours, serving many Iowa school districts, including Waukee Community Schools, Ledyard Community Schools, Tripoli Community Schools, and retiring from Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools after 29 years of service.
During his career, Duane received many awards and accolades including 29 years of service to W-SREA; recognition of being a track official for 40 years; Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame Cross Country Track Official of the Year 2004; Tyrrell Lodge Mason of the Year in 1989 and 1990 and recognition as a 50 year member; board member of the Wartburg College Community Symphony; and his many years of leadership and service to the NE Iowa Education Unit.
His hobbies included fishing, coin collecting, reading, gardening, & St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Duane is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Painovich) Ahrens; daughter Angela Ahrens-Marenco of Mission Viejo, California; and daughter Alycia Ahrens of Houston, Texas; brother Roger Ahrens (Louise) of Anoka, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by parents Edmond and Nellie Ahrens of Sutherland, Iowa; sister Marilyn Kjergaard (Harlan) of Rowena, South Dakota; and brother James Ahrens (Carolyn) of Clear Lake, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will be live streamed on Monday, August 31, at 1:00 pm CDT. In-person attendance will not be possible for Duane's service. To view the service, please click on the "JOIN LIVESTREAM" button on Duane's obituary found at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Duane's memory may be made to General N. B. Baker Library, 315 Ash Street, Sutherland, Iowa 51058; and Willoway Complex, 409 Ash Street #15, Sutherland, Iowa 51058. The family has setup a GoFundMe page for online donations to the Library and Willoway: www.gofundme.com/memorial-donations-for-duane-ahrens